'Tis #MariahSZN: Mariah Carey defrosts and announces, "It's time"

Is November 1 too early to start getting into Christmas mode? Nope -- because Mariah Carey's just given us all permission to start decking those halls.

The self-styled Queen of Christmas has posted an elaborate video showing a vault, which opens to reveal Mariah encased in a block of ice, being "defrosted" by a group of helpers with hair dryers. But Mariah finishes the job for them by singing out, "It's t-i-i-i-i-me!" As she hits one of her famous whistle notes, the ice shatters, and Mariah, dressed in a red-and-white Santa jumpsuit, is revealed.

As "All I Want for Christmas (Is You)" kicks in, Mariah is transported to a winter wonderland, where she frolics in the snow with her twins Monroe and Moroccan and some friends, amid presents and Christmas trees. She blows a big kiss as the words "It's time!" appear to close out the festive video. She added the hashtag #MariahSZN.

Mariah's Merry Christmas One and All! tour kicks off November 15 in Highland, California, and wraps up December 17 at Madison Square Garden in her New York hometown.

