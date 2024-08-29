Tinashe talks her viral hit "Nasty," mini pop girl moment

Tinashe had a viral moment this year with her song "Nasty." Now, the singer is reflecting on what it was like to have the world matching each other's freak — all because of her song.

"Going viral is fun. It's everything that you expect it to be. It's tons of excitement and eyeballs and attention. It starts really fast and it ends really fast," Tinashe said in conversation with Kaytranada for Interview Magazine. "My biggest takeaway is that it's just a moment in time. To create a lasting career and something that has a real legacy requires you to do the work around the viral moment. I'm lucky I had a whole album ready, because if you don't have anything to supplement that moment, they come and go so quick."

Even though "Nasty" was incredibly successful, Tinashe is trying not to let it impact her plans for the rest of 2024.

"Now, the bar is higher for everything else you put out from that point on, so the pressure does build," Tinashe said. "I’m really trying not to let that impact what song I would put out next or how I move, because I genuinely believe that’s where you f*** up. Once you start taking a chart into consideration and try to play that game—at least for me in the past, that hasn’t served my artistry."

Tinashe also says we're currently having a mini pop girl moment and she hopes it continues.

"It’s been a while since we’ve had anything that feels like that 'main pop girl' energy. Pop just hasn’t been inspiring, at least to me, so I think it’s really cool to see how many people are thriving in that space now. We love to see it," Tinashe said.

