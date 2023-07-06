Tina Lawson says she'll "live life to the fullest" & "not let anyone" break her soul in new dance video

Haters, begone! says Tina Knowles-Lawson in a new dance video.

In the short clip shared to Instagram, the mom and businesswoman is seen dancing to her daughter Beyoncé's hit record "Break My Soul" and singing along to the lyrics she says serve as inspiration "to fend off the haters."

"My niece sent this to me this morning!!! She said it inspires her to fend off the haters when they try to get to her," Lawson wrote.

Admitting she filmed the video "months ago," Lawson says it is a reminder of how she aims to live a carefree life.

"I refuse to let anything break my soul!" she wrote. "I will live my life to the fullest ! I will continue to treat people the way I want to be treated!"

The clapback post, as fans on the internet refer to it, comes not long after a viral debate circulated the internet about Lawson's granddaughter Blue Ivy and the dance moves she debuted on her mom's Renaissance World Tour.

Lawson continued, "I will be as happy and healthy as God intends for me! I will always put God first . I will learn from my mistakes and I will continue to be an optimist !"

She ended the post saying, "Above all I will not let anyone Break My Soul. How about you?"

Many of the IG comments noted the 49-year-old entrepreneur's moves, while others shared Lawson's "positive" and stress-free sentiment.

