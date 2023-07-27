Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson divorce after 8 years of marriage

David Livingston/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have decided to part ways after eight years of marriage, as per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Per the outlet, documents show that Tina filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and revealed that she stated Tuesday as the date of their separation.

Tina, who is the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, also requested the court to restore her name to Celestine Knowles.

The couple has reportedly been living apart for some time, as keen-eyed fans noticed Tina's absence by Richard's side during his recent promotional activities for his latest film, Black Terror.

Though they've known each other for years, Tina and Richard officially tied the knot in 2015 after two years of dating.

