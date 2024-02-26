Timbaland says Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's '﻿Vultures 2' ﻿is on the way

Timbaland says the next installment of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's triology, Vultures, is on the way.

The producer took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday with a music update, writing, "Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW."

His contributions to Vultures 1, which was released in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 10, include "Keys to My Life" with India Love, and "Fuk Sumn" featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott.

On Sunday, Billboard revealed the album earned its second consecutive week at #1 on the 200 Albums chart after debuting in the top spot with 148,000 equivalent album units. That number included more than 167 million streams.

There's no official release date for the second Vultures project, though it could come any day. As they did prior to dropping the first album, Ye and Ty have been hosting Vultures listening parties, with the most recent taking place in Paris over the weekend, per Billboard.

