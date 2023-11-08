Timbaland apologizes for saying Justin Timberlake should "put a muzzle on" Britney Spears

Jerritt Clark/WireImage via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Timbaland has apologized for comments he made about Britney Spears.

During a conversation at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on October 29, Timbaland was asked about the renewed interest in Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River," a song he produced, after the release of Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me.

He responded saying Justin should "put a muzzle" on Britney.

"She going crazy. I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl,'" Timbaland said.

Now, Tim has walked that statement back.

“I'm sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her,” Timbaland said in a TikTok live on Tuesday, November 7. “I'm sorry, because muzzle was – no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!