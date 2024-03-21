Tierra Whack drops music video for "TWO NIGHT"

Alex Da Corte

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tierra Whack's video for the track "TWO NIGHT" is out now.

The visual, directed by Alex Da Corte, sees a blimp-sized version of the artist floating through downtown Philadelphia, appearing to be invincible as angry people try various attempts to destroy it. Eventually, after all the wear and tear, she reaches her demise.

"I might die tonight/ But before I go, want to let you know/ I didn't pay the light bill this month," Tierra repeats twice in the song.

The visual for "TWO NIGHT" completes a trilogy of videos, joining "27 CLUB" and "SHOWER SONG," which feature a character that was conceived for her WORLD WIDE WHACK album.

WORLD WIDE WHACK, released on March 15, is available on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

