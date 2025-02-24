This world is theirs: SZA and Kendrick Lamar top chart with 'Luther'

Kendrick Lamar has replaced himself at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — with some help from SZA.

The artists' duet "Luther," which samples Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 version of "If This World Were Mine," has ascended to the top of the Hot 100, replacing Kendrick's solo hit "Not Like Us." As Billboard notes, this makes Kendrick the first artist to replace themself at #1 since Taylor Swift in November 2023, when her hit "Cruel Summer" replaced "Is It Over Now (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]."

"Luther" also marks the return of Vandross' voice to the top of the chart. While the late R&B icon never scored his own solo #1 hit, his voice has been featured, via samples or background vocals, on chart-toppers like Stevie Wonder's "Part Time Lover"; "Slow Jamz" by Twista, Ye and Jamie Foxx; and "Le Freak" by Chic.

"Luther" is Kendrick's sixth #1 on the Hot 100 and SZA's third. She can now boast that she's hit #1 with both Kendrick and Drake, having topped the chart with him on the song "Slime You Out" in 2023.

And speaking of Drake, two of his songs debut in the top 10 on the Hot 100, both from his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "Gimme a Hug" is #6, while "Nokia" is #10.

As for songs in the top 10 by artists who aren't feuding with each other, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile" is back up to #3; Bruno's duet with ROSÉ, "APT.," is #7; Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" is #8; and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is #9.

