On this day in Black History: Ruby Dee, Greensboro sit-in, Ida B. Wells stamp and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 1:

-- In 1990, the Ida B. Wells postage stamp was first issued, selling for a quarter at the Museum of Science and Technology in Chicago, Illinois.

-- In 1960, four Black men from Greensboro, North Carolina, later known as The Greensboro Four, staged a sit-in after being refused service at a segregated lunch counter.

-- In 1965, Ruby Dee was the first African American to play a major role at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Connecticut.

-- In 1997, Starz and BET launched Starz in Black, a 24-hour Black movie channel.

-- Happy Birthday to Langston HughesRick JamesSherman HemsleyBig BoiGarrett Morris and Anthony Johnson.

