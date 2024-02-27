On this day in Black history: First Black female lawyer, M. Jackson's first Grammy, hand stamp patent and more

On this day in Black history, February 27:

-- In 1872, Charlotte E. Ray graduated from Howard University Law School, making her the first Black woman to graduate from a law school. Two months later she became the first Black woman to formally practice law in the United States.

-- In 1883, William B. Purvis patented an improvement to the hand stamp that replenished its own ink. He also patented designs for paper bags, the electric railroad and his most notable, the fountain pen.

-- In 1980, Michael Jackson won his first Grammy: Best R&B Vocal Performance for "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough."

-- In 1988, championship figure skater Debi Thomas became the first Black athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, taking home the bronze.

-- In 1993, Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" reached its 14th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became Houston's 10th #1 entry.

-- Happy birthday to Marian Anderson, Sherry D. Harris, Stoney Jackson, Bobby Valentino, Daniel Gibson, Jason Bolden and Rozonda"Chilli" Thomas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.