'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list

Lauryn Hill has one solo album under her belt, but its relevance has stood the test of time. Nearly 26 years after its release, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has been named the top song on Apple Music's inaugural 100 Best Albums list, and she's grateful for the honor.

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love," Lauryn tells Apple Music. She also recognized the music, artists, community leaders, educators, social dynamics and music scenes, as well as her parents, family, friends and community, for informing, inspiring and shaping her along the way.

"I wanted that same flame that inspired me to remain, I couldn't (bear) to see it lost. I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time," she adds of Miseducation. "I'm grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people."

"Thank you to EVERYONE who was a part of it, to EVERYONE who supported its release and movement around the world, even those who were reluctant at first, because it unleashed an indomitable creative will which again just exemplifies how much love was invested in me," Lauryn continues. "Thank you tons to every careful listener, thank you to every casual listener, and love to all the artists and those who support them fighting the good, courageous, and noble fight of presenting the art you love to a world that desperately needs it.”

Other albums in the top 10 include Michael Jackson's Thriller (#2), Prince & The Revolution's Purple Rain (#4), Frank Ocean's Blonde (#5), Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life (#6), Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) (#6), and Beyoncé's Lemonade (#10).

