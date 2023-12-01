'The Diary of Alicia Keys' ﻿turns 20: Here's how you can celebrate with the singer

RCA Records

By Jamia Pugh

"Today is the Day!" says Alicia Keys of the 20th anniversary of her Grammy-winning sophomore album, The Diary of Alicia Keys. 

"Wow, this album is so beautiful," the singer said in an Instagram video, before pointing to ways fans can celebrate the milestone of "one of our favorite albums of all time."

In addition to the digital version of The Diary of Alicia Keys 20, released on streaming platforms December 1, there's a special edition 7 inch vinyl available for pick up at Urban Outfitters.

Keys also welcomed fans to join her in singing hit songs "at the top of our lungs" during the one-night-only concert at Webster Hall in New York Friday night.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. ET, with an expected start time of 9 p.m.

After its release on J Records on December 2, 2003, The Diary of Alicia Keys debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart; earned five Grammy wins, including Best R&B Album and Album of the Year; and sold more than 5 million copies in the U.S. and more than 8 million worldwide.

It spawned fan favorites "Karma," "You Don't Know My Name," "If I Ain't Got You" and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

