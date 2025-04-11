'The Best Man' series continues with first novel, 'The Best Man: Unfinished Business'

The cult classic movie and TV series The Best Man has returned with its first novel, set to release in the summer, according to People.

The Best Man premiered in 1999 and was followed by 2013's The Best Man Holiday and the 2022 Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The Best Man: Unfinished Business will follow "Harper, Jordan and Robyn as they navigate unconventional parenthood, mid-life crises and a second chance at love," per the press release, picking up where The Best Man: The Final Chapters ended. Malcolm D. Lee, who wrote the movies and the Peacock series, wrote the novel alongside author Jayne Allen, who was thrilled to open "a new avenue of immersive storytelling for this beloved franchise through the written word."

“I’m very excited for readers to share in the delight of this book series and travel along with its many unexpected twists for Harper, Jordan, Robyn, and the crew,” she adds.

Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut, who respectively portray Harper and Lance in the series, teased the book, especially for fans who've been following the characters over the years.

"When you're as close to the characters as I have been, you think you can predict what's coming around the corner, but this kept even me on the edge of my seat," Diggs said in a press release, per People. He described the book as "emotionally-engrossing. Seductive. Impossible to put down," adding, "It's the perfect summer read, full of heat!"

"Unfinished Business is the characters you love like you've never seen them before! You will laugh out loud and possibly shed a few tears, so read this with your crew," Chestnut adds. "A must-read for new and old fans alike. You will keep wanting more."

The Best Man: Unfinished Business will arrive on July 1.

