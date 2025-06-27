Teyana Taylor releases visual for 'Bed of Roses'

Teyana Taylor and beau, Aaron Pierre, lay in a "Bed of Roses" in the music video for the song. The visual starts with a monologue by Issa Rae, who is assuring her lover that he is in a safe space and can open up.

"Did I imagine us? Did I imagine these feelings, did I imagine the connection, because I know you feel that s*** too," she says, as clips show Tey and Aaron hanging out, laughing and embracing. "I know you feel like caught off guard because you f****** fell in love with me. N**** I’m sorry that you fell in love with me and you don’t know how to articulate it and you keep feeling me out like I see through this s*** and I’m just tryna tell you we don’t have to do all that," Issa continues. "I won’t make you look stupid if you won’t make me look stupid."

Teyana's verse then comes in, which similarly finds her encouraging her lover to make a move. “You want it, you can have it/ Don’t waste no time," she sings. "You need it, I can please it/ I want what’s mine.”

"Bed of Roses" brings people deeper into her upcoming album and short film, Escape Room, arriving on Aug. 22. Teyana directed the music video, while Missy Elliott, Paul Thomas Anderson and Kyle P. Nolan served as executive producers.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

