Teyana Taylor shares how culinary school has kept her grounded

Teyana Taylor wears many hats, but cooking has become her calm amid the chaos. Speaking with Oscar Isaac for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, she shared how culinary school keeps her grounded — even if it initially felt overwhelming.

"It's actually the thing that gives me a few to just be quiet and cook. It's an art," Taylor says. "But when I signed up and realized I had business classes and all other types of s***, I was like, 'Oh, s***, baby.' So now I'm on my way to the One Battle After Another premiere on my iPad doing schoolwork."

Despite the workload, she says the experience helps her stay centered, noting, "Some stuff you've got to let sit for three hours before you can cook it." Between culinary school and guidance from director Paul Thomas Anderson, Teyana says she felt "geared" up for One Battle After Another and believes she's "going to be a great director."

Teyana also opened up about working with Leonardo DiCaprio and recalled their first meeting on set. "He was already in gear. I was like, 'Oh, I'm not bothering him.' I'm a fan, but I'm not a pest. I mind mine. Drink my water. I do not play," she says. "When they yelled cut, he was like, 'I love you. I'm such a big fan.'"

Alhough the two had known each other socially, they'd never worked together, so Teyana kept things professional. “I don’t bring the personal into set. This is still Leonardo DiCaprio and I’m still just little old me. So I’m nervous,” she admits. “But how he mentors, it doesn’t feel like one is above the other; he meets me where I’m at.”

One Battle After Another has earned nine Golden Globe nominations and arrives on HBO Max on Dec. 19, followed by its HBO linear debut on Dec. 20.

