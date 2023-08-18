Teyana Taylor named one of 'Harper's Bazaar's' 2023 Icons

Harper's Bazaar has announced its 2023 Icons, a group of the next generation of artists, athletes and activists whose contributions have an impact on the industry, naming Teyana Taylor as one of the coveted list's cover stars.

In speaking with the magazine about her music and entertainment career, Taylor opened up about pivoting from making her own music to helping other artists perfect theirs.

"I've really learned about my strength and my influence on others at this point in my career," she said, adding that she gets "joy in uplifting others."

After announcing she'd retire from music at the end of 2020, she traveled with her farewell tour in 2022, and began picking up more managerial and directing roles.

She went on to win the award for Video Director of the Year at the 2023 BET Awards. In her Icon issue, she told Harper's Bazaar she plans to continue her behind-the-camera gigs.

"One of my biggest goals right now is to pour energy into these artists like Latto and Summer Walker and really be able to provide them with something that I didn't have," she said. "Even though I come from the era of people having artist development, I was left in positions where I had to do everything myself."

Taylor said lending her artistic abilities to other hip-hop stars is something she plans to prioritize.

"That's my sense of urgency — to be able to be selfless and to continue to balance both being there for myself and for others."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.