Teyana Taylor, Issa Rae promote 'Escape Room' with Better Be Nice TikTok trend

Teyana Taylor may be recovering from vocal cord surgery, but that doesn't stop the show. In an Instagram post promoting her upcoming album, she and Issa Rae take on the viral Better Be Nice TikTok trend, with Issa imploring fans to listen to Teyana as she discusses her latest project.

"My friend is dropping a motherf******* album, and she's gonna talk about it, and ya'll better be nice in the comments," Issa says with an Escape Room vinyl in hand, before she moves aside to give Teyana the spotlight.

Teyana steps up and strikes different poses with her own copy of the vinyl. When Issa urges her to "talk about it," she tries, only for her voice to come out in a whisper.

Issa quickly stops Teyana and tells the camera the singer "just had vocal surgery, so just bare with us."

The clip comes to an end as Teyana picks up what seem to be teleprompter cards.

Issa narrates two tracks on Teyana's Escape Room, set to drop on Friday. The album also features fellow narrators Taraji P. Henson, LaLa Anthony, Kerry Washington and more, as well as collaborations with Jill Scott, Lucky Daye, Tyla and her two daughters.

Teyana had a different plan in mind in terms of promoting the album, but was required to have emergency vocal cord surgery due to a noncancerous growth on one of her vocal cords.

She pulled out of some public appearances to "fully heal," she said on Instagram.

"I wanted to give you everything, the full vision. But please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout," she wrote in the post. "And when I return, it'll be with even more fire, more purpose and the best version of me."

