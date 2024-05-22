Tems gifts young street performer $100 in Times Square

Tems gifted money to a street performer who plans to pay it forward once it's his time to shine.

In a clip shared to the Instagram page of performer Creed B Good, she's captured as she gives him $100, prompting him to embrace her in the middle of Times Square and say, "I got $100!"

Creed also took the time to publicly thank Tems on Instagram and share how he plans to use the money.

“Thank you, [Tems]. You were so warm and cozy,” he wrote. “I love your song [‘Higher’]; it’s so good. Also, I’m NOT going to spend the $100. I’m going to frame it until we meet again when I’m big like you and pass it to another kid with big dreams.”

While in New York, Tems appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed "Love Me JeJe" and "Born in the Wild," also the title track to her forthcoming debut album, due out June 7.

She's supporting the record with a tour that starts June 12 in London and makes its way to North America on August 22.

