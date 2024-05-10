Tems' debut album 'Born in the Wild' coming June 7, North American tour starts in August

RCA/Since 93

By Andrea Dresdale

She's been on the U.S. charts since 2021, but Tems is finally releasing her debut album.

The Nigerian singer's debut, Born in the Wild, will be out June 7. She'll kick off a world tour June 12 in London and perform all over Europe before bringing the trek to North America, starting with an August 22 show in Miami, Florida. The tour is set to wrap up in Australia in November.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale starts May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, and you can sign up for access at Laylo.com.

The current single from Born in the Wild is "Love Me JeJe," with a video directed by Tems herself.

Tems' announcement comes on the heels of her appearance in April at Coachella, where she, Wizkid and Justin Bieber came together for a performance of "Essence."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

