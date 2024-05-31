Tems, Chaka Khan and more part of Tiny Desk series' all-female June lineup

In honor of Black Music Month, NPR's Tiny Desk concert series has announced an all-female lineup of performers.



Essence reports that Tems, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Kierra Sheard, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeoccello, Brittney Spencer, SWV and Flo Mili are all set to deliver mini-concerts throughout the month of June.



Tiny Desk's producer and host Bobby Carter tells Essence he's been planning an all-female lineup since last year to "really honor the women that helped shape Black music."



"I hope people realize just how much Black women have contributed and have continued to contribute to music at large, they don't get enough credit," Carter adds. "This month is a reminder for those who may have forgotten just how great these women are."



The Black Music Month lineup kicks off June 3.

