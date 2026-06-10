Taylor Swift got her VHS 'Toy Story' tape signed by Tom Hanks

When Taylor Swift revealed that she'd written a song for Toy Story 5, she noted that she'd been "a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now." And she proved it by showing up to the movie's premiere on Tuesday night with her original VHS tape of Toy Story under her arm.

But she wasn't just carrying it around to prove her fandom; she asked Toy Story star Tom Hanks to autograph it for her. He did, as he told USA Today, and then laughed, "I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it, 'cause that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well."

Separately, Tom told Variety that he had no idea Taylor had a song in the movie until the last moment, when, he said, "They ushered us into a soundproof room and said, 'Tonight, at 9 p.m., the true end titles song is going to drop and it's by Taylor Swift.'"

"And I said, 'You guys kept this from us all this time?' We saw the movie and it did not — we had some dummy [song] in there, so they surprised us as well."

He added, "That's like saying, 'By the way, Judy Garland is singing "Over the Rainbow" at the beginning of this' — that kind of thing."

And while speaking to E! at the premiere, Tom offered the following marriage advice to Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce: "The man must make the waffles on Sunday."

Toy Story 5 arrives June 19.

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