Tasha Cobbs Leonard announces debut studio album

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is well known in the gospel world, but she has yet to release a studio album. That time has finally come, as she's announced her debut, Tasha, will arrive on July 25.

The album will feature 15 songs infused with gospel, worship, pop, hip-hop and '80s R&B influences. The album features John Legend, Lecrae, Chandler Moore and Kirk Franklin.

"This album is the truest expression of who I am right now," Tasha says in a statement. "It's vulnerable, it's honest, it's joyful — and it's rooted in everything I believe about God meeting us exactly where we are. We didn't hold back in the writing or the production. Every song is a piece of my journey, and I hope people find their own stories in it too."

To give fans a preview of what's to come, Tasha released "The Hand That Keeps Holding," a song that reminds people that God is always near.

She has also announced the Whole & Free tour, kicking off Aug. 31 in Greensville and wrapping Nov. 9 in Memphis. Naomi Raine, Dr. Jackie GreeneKobe Campbell and Tasha's fellow worship leaders will join as special guests, giving attendees a show "centered around community, authenticity, and the powerful presence of God," according to a press release.

Tasha is now available for preorder.

