Tasha Cobbs Leonard to release debut book, 'Do It Anyway' this Spring

You may already know Tasha Cobbs Leonard's name. Now, it's time to learn her story.

The gospel giant has announced her upcoming debut book, Do It Anyway: Don't Give Up Before It Gets Good, expected to release this spring.

She first shared the news with People, noting she feels "excitement, anxiety, hope and an overwhelming gratefulness for the opportunity to share my story."

In Do It Anyway, Leonard aims to take readers on a journey of her personal life, from her beginnings as a hopeful singer and through certain hardships she's had to face, like infertility, weight loss and depression.

Per a description of the book, which will be published by WaterBrook, the pastor also shares her story with adoption. Leonard and her husband, Kenneth Leonard, adopted their son, Asher, in 2022.

With the book centered around the faith Leonard held onto when dealing with life's ups and downs, her mission is to inspire readers, providing tools to help bring their dreams to fruition and grow closer to God.

"My expectation is that this book full of testimonies will give others the courage they need to overcome and to Do It Anyway!" she tells People.

Do It Anyway: Don't Give Up Before It Gets Good will hit bookstores on May 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.