Tasha Cobbs Leonard says BET Awards nominations are 'just mind-blowing'

Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is up for three BET Awards this year, and she doesn't take the nominations lightly. Speaking to People, she said she's grateful for the recognition from her community.

"Any nomination is just mind-blowing," she said. "When you're doing a creative work musically, you expect people to listen to the music, enjoy the music. But then you have nominations like the BET Awards where now my peers and people who understand what it takes to create these works have noticed that there was something special about this album."

Tasha has two songs nominated for best gospel/inspirational artist — "Church" featuring John Legend and "Already Good (Tasha Slide)." She's also been nominated for the BET Her Award. Tasha be at the show in LA on Sunday, where she hopes to meet Teyana Taylor.

"One of my fashion mentors is Teyana Taylor," she said. "I would love, love, love to tell her that she's such an inspiration."

She continued, "Sometimes people think you're just putting on clothes, but for some of us, it's inspiring just to see someone get dressed in the way she has, a creative way."

Teyana is also nominated for a few BET Awards, including best actress, video of the year for Escape Room (Short Film) and the fashion vanguard award.

The BET Awards air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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