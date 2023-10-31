Tank offers up his version of Victoria Monét's "On My Mama"; the two share sweet exchange

Five months since its release and Victoria Monét's smash song, "On My Mama," is still making its round on the internet.

R&B crooner Tank offered up his version, serenading fans on social media with a slowed-down, melodic take of the hit single.

In the video shared to Instagram, Tank sings the "On My Mama" lyrics while playing the piano. In his caption, he acknowledged Monét and her song as "the soundtrack to lift my spirits."

"Tough day today but this place always makes me happy," he wrote. "Big s/o to my sis @victoriamonet for providing the soundtrack to lift my spirits."

Tank added that the song "is top 5 and we need to make it #1!!! LETS GOOO!!"

In Tank's comment section, Monét gushed about her love of the remix and requested he send her the audio so she could listen to it during her leisure time.

"JESUS!!!! The way talent just oozes from every note it's really insane!!! A study!" she wrote. "I need this as an mp3 so I can play it in our house this holiday season when it rains, Champagne in hand as I make a charcuterie board! lol Love you so much big bro!! Thank you for this -sincerely a fan."

Fans and celebrities alike said that they appreciated Tank's effort, with DeborahCox commenting, "My gosh …..what a voice!"

One person even requested he and Monét join on an official version of the song.

