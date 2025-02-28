Tank to make Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen, says it's 'a dream come true'

Tank will be flexing his talents on a new stage. He is temporarily joining Alicia Keys' Grammy-winning musical, Hell's Kitchen, marking his Broadway debut. He is set to replace Brandon Victor in the role of Davis for a total of 13 weeks.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true," Tank said in a statement. "Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!"

"From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist," adds Keys. "We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut at HELL'S KITCHEN and we can't wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of 'Davis.'"

Hell's Kitchen, inspired by Keys' songs and experiences growing up in New York, follows the journey of 17-year-old Ali and her single mother, who stifles her to protect her from making the same mistakes she did. Ali seeks her place in the world and is further confused when Davis, her estranged father, makes a return, according to Playbill. She's "lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano," the musical's official site adds.

Tickets are available at HellsKitchen.com, Telecharge.com and at the Shubert Theatre box office. Lottery tickets become available the day before the performance, and in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of.

