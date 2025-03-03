Tallahassee 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Tallahassee, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 42 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 67 °F, low of 42 °F (30% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM
STILLFX // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (55% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 80 °F, low of 56 °F (38% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM
liseykina // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 62 °F, low of 45 °F (32% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM
- First quarter moon
Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 68 °F, low of 43 °F (24% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM
Zyabich // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 76 °F, low of 54 °F (69% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM
Nataliia K // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 68 °F, low of 49 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM