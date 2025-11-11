SZA teams with LA restaurant to provide 1400 meals to SNAP recipients in the city

SZA has teamed with a Los Angeles restaurant she loves for a good cause. The singer announced Monday that she and her Not Charity organization have teamed with Jon & Vinny's to provide meals for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"Yall know how much I love Jon and Vinny's," SZA wrote in a joint Instagram post with the restaurant. "But it ain't no fun if the Homies can't have none!!"

A total of 1,400 meals will be given to "Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP" from Tuesday to Nov. 18, the post reads, clarifying that there will be 100 meals for two per day.

Instructions advise that those in need should sign up for a meal at notcharity@jonandvinnys.com. Each family will receive a time to pick up their meals from the Jon & Vinny's on Slauson.

The restaurant writes, “Thank you SZA for inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors."

SNAP benefits were temporarily halted on Nov. 1, though 20 states had already begun the process of issuing full November benefits, according to ABC News. The House is set to vote Wednesday on a federal funding bill to end the government shutdown, which would resume SNAP benefits through the end of September 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.