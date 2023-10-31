SZA spends record-breaking 50 weeks atop 'Billboard﻿'s R&B Songwriters Chart

SZA's "Snooze" is the gift that keeps on giving.

Thanks to the hit song, the Grammy winner extended her record atop Billboard's R&B Songwriters Chart by earning her 50th week at #1.

Also contributing to the milestone is "Slime You Out," one of her most recent collaborations with Drake.

Week 50 adds to SZA's record in the top spot. Just a week prior, her 49-week lead surpassed The Weeknd, who had stayed at #1 for 48 weeks.

Additionally, SZA's popular track "Kill Bill" spent 30 weeks at #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

SZA joins a reputable list of songwriters who've spent 50 weeks or more at #1, including Elton John, who had a 53-week run, Bad Bunny's 93-week run and the top leader, Kirk Franklin, who's notched 196 weeks in the top spot.

Earlier this year, Franklin became the first and only artist to lead the Songwriters Chart at 100 weeks or more.

