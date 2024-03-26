SZA says she's starting 'Lana' from scratch due to leaks: "Do not ask me about it again"

Seems like fans may have to wait a tad bit longer for the deluxe edition of SZA's SOS album, and it's all thanks to its leaked tracks.

SZA shared the news to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"So, we'll make this really simple," she wrote in a pair of since-deleted tweets. "Y'all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y'all can keep the throwaways and leaks."

“I’ll round up the leaks y’all already got and u can have those. Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY," she continued.

As for the album itself, SZA says she'll "be starting Lana from scratch." "Do not ask me about it again," she added. "Thank you."

According to Billboard, Lana was originally supposed to feature 10 additional tracks, including lead single "Saturn," and hopefully mark the end of this era for SZA.

"I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done," she previously said. "I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.