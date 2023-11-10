SZA leads Grammy nods with nine; Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Coco Jones also nominated

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced Friday, November 10. Here's a list of artists up for top hip-hop and R&B categories:

Leading the pack with nine nominations, the most of any artist this year, is SZA, who's up for Album of the Year for SOS and Record and Song of the Year for "Kill Bill."

She's followed by Victoria Monét who earned six nods, including Record of the Year for "On My Mama," Best R&B Album for the song's LP, Jaguar II, as well as Best New Artist.

Also up for six awards is Jon Batiste, recognized in Record of the Year for "Worship," Album of the Year for World Music Radio and Song of the Year for "Butterfly."

As for first-time nominees, Coco Jones and Ice Spice are both up for Best New Artist, while Jones earned a Best R&B Album nod for What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe). The latter category also recognizes Summer Walker's Clear 2: Soft Life EP and Girls Night Out by Babyface.

On the producer side of things, Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II earned nods for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.

The 2024 Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

