SZA headlining Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

SZA is taking on headlining duties at this year's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, taking place August 2-4 in Montreal, Canada. She'll hit the stage on Sunday, August 4, closing out the three-day event.

Also bringing some R&B flavor is T-Pain, who'll be making his first appearance at the festival, Mariah the Scientist and FridayyTyla and Ayra Starr will represent Afrobeats and Afropop, and Byron Messia will entertain fans with a dancehall performance. Denzel Curry, Lil Tjay and Skepta are among the rappers who are set to take the stage.

The aforementioned artists are just a few of the stars featured on a lineup that boasts over 80 acts spanning various genres, including other headliners Green Day and Noah Kahan.

Three-day tickets are currently available, while single-day tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. ET. A Front Of The Line presale for American Express cardmembers starts February 21 at 10 a.m. ET and ends February 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

