SZA to headline Glastonbury Festival

SZA will be making her way to England this summer, where she'll take on headlining duties at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

"This bout to be insane," SZA wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the lineup of the festival, which boasts performances from Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Ayra Starr, Masego, and fellow headliners Dua Lipa and British rockers Coldplay.

She also responded to a post that said she joins Beyoncé as the only solo Black female artist to headline the annual festival, writing, "[Bey's] the first thing I thought of when I found out."

The Glastonbury Festival takes place June 26-30 in Pilton, Somerset, with more acts and attractions to be announced. Tickets for the event are currently sold out.

