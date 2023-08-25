SZA enlists a host of men as love interests in new video for "Snooze"

Bucci / @kombucci

By Jamia Pugh

SZA finally released the music video for her chart-topping song "Snooze," and in the sexy new visual, she enjoys romantic moments with four leading men of entertainment.

She cozies up to a shirtless Justin Bieber throughout the four-minute visual. They're seen sitting on a blanket in the grass, smoking what looks to be weed together and indulging in a cute pillow fight.

She dances for — and argues with — Power Book II: Ghost actor Woody McClain, lets producer/songwriter Benny Blanco eat ketchup and french fries off her shirtless lower back and takes a ride through the dirt on a tractor with Beef star Young Mazino.

"Snooze" is the fourth single from SZA's hit album SOS. The Babyface produced-track recently made headlines after nabbing the number two spot on former President Obama's Summer Playlist.

The second leg of SZA's SOS tour starts September 20 in Miami.

four-track bundle of "Snooze" is also available, featuring the original explicit version of the song, the clean version, a "Sped Up" version and an instrumental.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

