SZA drops five-track EP for "Saturn"

The song SZA debuted at the 2024 Grammy Awards has officially been released. "Saturn" is now on streaming services as part of an EP featuring five renditions of the song: the main version, the live rendition from her Grammy performance, an a capella version, sped-up version and the instrumental.

"If karma's really real/How am I still here?/Just seems so unfair/I could be wrong, though," sings SZA on the track, which she wrote and produced with Carter Lang, Solomonophonic, Monsune and Rob Bisel.

She'll head overseas next month for Festival Estéreo Picnic 2024 and three iterations of Lollapalooza before making her way to New Zealand and Australia.

A full list of SZA's upcoming shows can be viewed at szasos.com/tour/.

