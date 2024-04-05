SZA announced as headliner for 2024 Summerfest

SZA has joined the lineup for Summerfest alongside special guest Aminé. She'll take the festival's largest stage, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, on Saturday, June 22, performing as a headliner at the event. Though she was the last Summerfest headliner to be announced this year, it will be her first time performing there.

Summerfest takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6. The festival will feature over 140 headliners across 12 stages, with performances from Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, Bryson Tiller, En Vogue, Mariah the Scientist and more.

