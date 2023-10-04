SZA among leading nominees for MTV EMAs

SZA is among the leading nominees for the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), which will air live from Paris on November 5.

Among her six nominations are Best Song and Best Video for "Kill Bill" as well as Best Artist, Best R&B and Best Live. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have four nods apiece. Taylor Swift leads all nominees with seven nods.

Among the first-time nominees are Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Coi Leray and Metro Boomin. The EMAs are also introducing a Best Afrobeats category this year; the nominees are Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.

Fans can vote for their favorites across categories at mtvema.com from now through October 31. The Biggest Fans and Best Group winners will be voted for at a later date via @MTVEMA on social media. The winner of the Best Video category will be chosen by MTV.

Fans in 24 regions around the world can also vote for their local favorites. The nominees for Best U.S. Act are Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift.

Here are some of the main nominees:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz - "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "'Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

