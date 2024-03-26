SWV and Xscape put aside their differences to team up for The Queens of R&B Tour

After a false start, two of the biggest female R&B acts of the '90s are teaming up for a tour.

SWV and Xscape will hit the road this summer for The Queens of R&B Tour, with opening acts MYA, Total and 702. They announced the news in a video of the two groups attempting to work out their differences in a mock therapy session with Mona Scott-Young, whose company is co-producing the tour.

The trek is the culmination of a narrative that started last year with the two group's Bravo show, SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens & R&B. It documented the two groups attempting to organize the joint tour, but the plans fell apart due to infighting and a disagreement over which group should headline. Now, they've apparently buried the hatchet.

Mona Scott-Young tells People, "What started as a television series turned into something much greater and I'm proud to be producing this tour ... these ladies have all given their all to R&B music, despite experiencing the ups and downs of life and career, and it is with great pride and excitement that we bring this highly anticipated concert experience to the fans."

The tour launches June 27 in Concord, California, and is scheduled through an August 18 date at LA's Kia Forum. There's a Citi presale starting March 26; tickets go on sale to the general public March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

