Suspect arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed during a 1996 drive-by in Las Vegas, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The suspect is currently in the process of being booked, the official said. The charges are expected to be announced as soon as Friday afternoon.

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries. He was 25.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.