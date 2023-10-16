Summer Walker announces 'Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)' EP

Opium Records/LVRN/Interscope Records

By Jamia Pugh

Summer Walker is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Last Day of Summer with the upcoming remix release of one of the album's most popular songs.

She'll soon put out the Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP, a compilation album of five remix versions to the original 2019 track "Girls Need Love."

Comprising the project, expected out October 20, will be three new iterations featuring Victoria Monét, Tyla and Tink, along with the original song and an acoustic version.

Upon announcing the upcoming EP Monday, October 16, Summer surprised fans with the acoustic mix, available now for streaming on major platforms.

In related Last Day of Summer news: The singer's debut mixtape earned RIAA-certified Platinum status; she alerted fans on Instagram of the milestone and thanked them for their support.

"To thank you guys after 5 years of loving this project, I'm releasing new Girls Need Love Remixes Friday," she wrote.

Summer earned her first Billboard Hot 100 entry with the first "Girls Need Love" remix featuring Drake.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

