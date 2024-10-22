Stevie Wonder hoping to increase Gen Z and millennial voters with new challenge

Stevie Wonder has created a challenge aimed at increasing voter turnout among Gen Z and millennials. Called the #SpeakYourVote #OpenVerseChallenge, participants can log onto social media to record a verse capturing what voting means to them and encouraging their followers to vote. They can use the duet feature on TikTok, and the remix feature on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

"A lot of young people today are turned off by divisiveness. They want to work towards common ground, as Stevie Wonder invites us in to his heartfelt track," said Dr. Shannon Arvizu, who initially launched #SpeakYourVote alongside marketing agency David & Goliath, as well as Van's General Store, Union Editorial, Barking Owl, Spacedog Co. and some other industry creators.

Speakyourvote.com includes information on your voter registration status, polling places and how to register to vote, among other things.

