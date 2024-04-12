Spotify releases 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the Streaming Era list; SZA's "Snooze" at #1

Spotify CLASSICs is continuing to celebrate catalog music. The program has released its second chapter, which highlights the 100 greatest R&B songs of the streaming era (2015 to present day). The criteria used to make the list includes quality, impact, replay value, influence and cultural significance; it's based on the "cultural and musical expertise" of Spotify's U.S. editorial team and Head of Urban Music at Spotify Carl Chery.

At #1 is SZA's "Snooze," released as part of her SOS album. The team notes that "SZA's voice stands apart" on the song among "exquisite production work" despite "delivering one of her more restrained performances."

Second comes Frank Ocean's 2016 track "Pink + White," followed by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.'s "Best Part," a "massively successful collaboration" that marks a moment "where the pair simultaneously evolved into generational stars."

Beyoncé's Renaissance cut "Cuff It" places at #4 for "supplying a perfect tonic for" fans post-pandemic, among other things. The #5 song, Bryson Tiller's "Don't," separates Bey from her sister, Solange, whose "Cranes in the Sky" comes in at #6. That album "not only revealed a new sound for the artist but provided a thesis on the past, present, and future of Black music and culture."

Summer Walker's "Session 32" is the #7 song, while Rihanna's ANTI cut "Needed Me" is at #8. The song, produced by Mustard, is "a snapshot of a singer and producer working together at their creative and commercial peaks, pushing the boundaries of pop music and redefining what a hit song can be."

Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings" follows at #9, with Chris Brown's Drake-assisted "No Guidance," which is "as suited for the club as it is an evening at home," rounding out the top 10.

The full list is available online at newsroom.spotify.com.

