Splash Your Way To Water Safety

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Here are some important swimming safety tips you should be aware of before you head out to the pool or beach:

Some other great swimming safety tips to live by:

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Maintain constant supervision.

Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.

If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.

Avoid distractions when supervising children around water.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.

Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.

Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them.

