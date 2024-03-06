Spend Mother's Day weekend at Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

Will Sterling/Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

It's Women's History Month, which is why it's a good time for Mary J. Blige to announce her third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Taking place in her hometown of New York City, the three-day event will include music, comedy, "female empowerment sessions," speakers and more.  Among the highlights will be a concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Mary, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke and Funk Flex; a comedy show with Tiffany Haddish and others; a jazz concert with Robert Glasper; a gospel brunch hosted by Mary and a gospel concert featuring The Clark Sisters.

The concert runs over Mother's Day Weekend, May 10 through May 12.  A presale is live now, using the code STRENGTH, and general ticket sales start March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit soawfestival.com for all the details.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” Mary says in a statement. "Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival ... nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!