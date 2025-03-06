Soundtrack to Prince’s 'Purple Rain' getting audiophile Blu-ray release for 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary celebration of Prince & The Revolution's Purple Rain will continue with the rerelease of the movie's soundtrack, this time as an audiophile Blu-ray featuring the 2024 Dolby Atmos mix, which was released last year to digital outlets.

The Blu-ray, dropping April 25, will also feature the original 1984 stereo mix in high-definition audio.

"In 2024 we started our year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, we are thrilled to present Prince's masterpiece in Atmos, providing an immersive, surround auditory experience of Prince's legendary album," Paisley Park Enterprises shares. "This highly crafted release will present Prince's iconic work with more space and depth while preserving the beautiful songs that have shaped music and popular culture, and touched the lives of countless fans around the world."

The Purple Rain Blu-ray in Dolby Atmos is available for preorder now.

The soundtrack reissue is just the latest in the Purple Rain 40th anniversary celebrations, which also included a digitally restored version of the film being released in Dolby theaters across the U.S. and the U.K.

Released in July 1984, Purple Rain starred Prince as The Kid, a talented but troubled musician who escapes his abusive home life through his music. It also followed his budding romance with an aspiring singer, played by Apollonia. The film grossed close to $70 million in the United States.

The soundtrack was Prince’s first #1 and spent 24 weeks on the top of the chart. Singles “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy” both hit #1, while the title track peaked at #2 and another single, “I Would Die 4 U,” went to #8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.