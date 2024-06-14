Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 induction gala: Timbaland joins 2024 class, SZA receives special award

ZA and Timbaland were honored Thursday at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 induction and awards gala in New York City.

Timbaland was inducted as part of the 2024 class, with help from his friend and longtime collaborator Missy Elliott, who he credited for his career. "I used to always doubt myself, but I thank God for putting Missy in my life because she uplifted me and gave me courage when I didn't have courage," he said in his speech. "And I owe my whole career to Missy Elliott."

He then took the stage to perform a few of his hits, including Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'," Ginuwine's "Pony," "SexyBack" and "Suit & Tie" by Justin Timberlake, Missy's "Get Your Freak On," "Drunk in Love" by Beyoncé and "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado.

SZA, on the other hand, received the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by Nile Rodgers.

"I'm just beyond all of my wildest dreams," she shared of the honor, given to those who had an impact on the industry via songwriting. She said the award "basically validates [her] entire career."

"I'm just so grateful. Thank you for seeing me," she added. "I swear, I'll be like, 'Oh I wrote this and I wrote that,'" SZA continued. "And [people would] be like, 'OK,' especially if you're a woman, especially if you're a Black woman. So to win this ... it just means the world."

SZA also took the stage to perform a live, acoustic rendition of her SOS cut "Snooze."

