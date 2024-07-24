Snoop Dogg says it's a "prestigious honor" to be a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg was bestowed the honor of being chosen as a torchbearer for the Summer Olympics in Paris, which begin Friday. He tells Billboard it shows him the progress America has made and brings him back to a moment that makes him emotional.

“It says a lot about America as far as where we at in this world. I look at it as a prestigious honor. I would’ve never truly dreamed of something like this," he shares.

"I'ma be on my best behavior. I'ma be on my best athleticism. I'll be able to breath slow, walk fast and have a smile on my face," he continues. He also notes it reminds him of Muhammad Ali's torchbearing moment.

“I’m thinking back to Muhammad Ali and when Muhammad Ali was holding it," says Snoop. "It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking it up there. That’s what it feels like to me. My own version of it.”

In addition to carrying the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, Snoop will be chatting with several athletes and joining NBC's Mike Tirico for Primetime In Paris, during which he'll comment on the Olympic events, which do not include rapping.

If rapping was indeed an Olympic sport, Snoop shares who would be on his dream team:

"Definitely would take Eminem," Snoop tells Billboard. "Gotta have that global experience. I definitely would take Rakim. Old school. Then I would go grab a female. I'd go grab Queen Latifah. Just so that way, I got some royalty. Then, naturally, I gotta take Snoop Dogg. Come on, man. What are we talking about? I mean, dream team. Let's go."

The opening ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

