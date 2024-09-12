Snoop Dogg reflects on Olympics gig: "I positioned myself for this"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's been a few weeks since the Olympics, and Snoop Dogg is reflecting on the moment. Speaking to People, he shares he never imagined he would be the face of the event: "it (was) never in my things to do because it was beyond me."

With a past in gang violence and the rap game, he says the goal when he was growing up was to live to see 21. Fast-forward to today, and he is now a well-loved personality, hence his gig at the Paris Games.

"Over the years I felt like I positioned myself for this," he says of the opportunity. "Showing I’m reliable, professional, that I know what I’m doing, and people love to see me.”

Snoop adds, “I love the fact that NBC was willing to take a chance on somebody like me that’s kind of rough around the edges. It’s an advantage to everybody looking at this that come from where I come from.”

"There was things that I went through that forced me to survive. Whether it was court cases, or record companies, losing friends through violence, and rapping about violence and feeling like I contributed," he continued. "You think about all the things that I went through and where I'm at, it's a learning lesson, but it's the greatest lesson in the world."

Snoop's next job is on The Voice, where he'll serve as a coach. On why he's the best coach, he says, "My voice is like nobody else's. Fans are going to be re-energized. I'm going to coach with care and honesty."

The 26th season of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 23.

