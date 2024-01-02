Snoop Dogg to join the 2024 Olympics as a reporter for Primetime show

Snoop Dogg is taking his talents to Paris to provide coverage for the 2024 Olympics.

NBCUniversal announced the Long Beach native will be on site to report for the Olympic Primetime show, which kicks off July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

His commentator duties include speaking with Olympics host Mike Tirico and sharing his unique take on the games and events taking place in the City of Light. NBC says that Snoop also plans to explore the city's iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and visit athletes and their families.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop said in a statement. "We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.

On his Instagram, Snoop shared footage of himself dancing in front of an Eiffel Tower graphic.

"New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer," he captioned the announcement.

The 2024 games marks Snoop's return to the Olympics, following his job as a commentator alongside Kevin Hart during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris," executive producer Molly Solomon said. "We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

The Paris Olympics are set to take place July 26- August 11.

