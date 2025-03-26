Snoop Dogg to deliver commencement address at USC Marshall School of Business graduation ceremony

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Snoop Dogg is often seen on the sidelines of basketball games at the University of Southern California, but in May he'll be delivering the commencement address at the ceremony for the School of Business' 2025 graduating class.

"I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall's commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates," he said in a statement. "Commencement is not just a milestone — it's a launching point. It's about stepping into your purpose, applying what you've learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and changemakers."

The commencement ceremony will take place May 17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Snoop was previously honored with the business school's Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies Entrepreneur of the Year award, the center's most prestigious honor. While at the school, he spoke to students about brand deals, entrepreneurship, the importance of having great relationships and more.

"What we have in front of us today is the rarest species of business person in the world — that's a serial entrepreneur," Greif said at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!